Filed Under:Bank Account, Identity Theft, Oldest Man, Richard Overton, social security, Texas, Veteran

AUSTIN (AP) — Someone obtained the personal information of a Texas resident who’s believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. and used it to drain his bank account.

The family of Richard Overton says Social Security and banking account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months.

overton e1526076624253 Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112 Year Old Texas Veteran

Richard Overton (CBS Newspath)

Cousin Volma Overton declined to say how much was stolen but said it was a “significant amount of money.” He says the money was used to purchase savings bonds. A police report was filed Friday.

The money was separate from a 2015 online campaign that raised more than $300,000 for Richard Overton, the nation’s oldest World War II veteran who was at Pearl Harbor just after the Japanese attack.

The fundraiser provided around-the-clock, in-home care for Overton.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s