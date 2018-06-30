  • CBS 11On Air

Volunteers in Irving are setting out American flags throughout the city. (CBS11)

IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – Volunteers in Irving are showing off pride for their country this Fourth of July weekend by spreading around a little red, white and blue.

Three-hundred volunteers were on hand throughout the city with more than 40,000 flags. This was in thanks to the Great Flag Caper.

“Every year, more people join us, and it’s just very heartwarming to see how much this country means to so many people in so many ways,” said Nell Anne Hunt, founder of the Great Flag Caper.

Hunt started the non-profit organization about 25 years ago. She said they are setting out flags in front of homes, businesses and places of worship.

