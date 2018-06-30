DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Protests flooded the streets of downtown Dallas and Fort Worth, demanding an end to family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border and the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy.

The detention of families trying to get into the U.S. illegally has split the nation — and politicians in Washington. Protesters tried to change some minds on Saturday.

From Dallas to Fort Worth, the message was the same — “families belong together.”

The marches and rallies brought out large crowds for a variety of reason but for one common goal. The same was said for protests throughout the U.S. from Los Angeles to New York.

“This is the line for me. We all have to stand up. This is going to change who we are as Americans. What kind of country are we that we continue to do this?” said Angela Kutac at the Dallas march.

Hundreds of people rallied in Dallas before marching through downtown.

The crowd was smaller in Fort Worth, but the message was still loud and clear. Some speakers told those in power that their lives are “not a political pawn.” They called for an end to immigrant detention policies.

“For them to flee so much trauma and terror and come to this country for something so much better… and find themselves in horrific situations like… we keep retraumatizing people,” said rally organizer Juanna Guzman.

Speakers hope their work Saturday has a lasting impact on future immigration policies.

“I hope that ultimately people will become more engaged in the long term,” said speaker Leena Vacquez.