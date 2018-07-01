WEATHERStorms in North Texas
Filed Under:Costco, Dallas, Jewelry Robbery, Pickaxe, robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Customers at a north Dallas Costco are finding themselves in the middle of a crime investigation after a jewelry robbery Sunday afternoon.

Customers said it was a smash and grab incident, and the suspects ran off with jewelry at the Costco in the 8000 block of Churchill Way near 75.

“I heard bloodcurdling screams,” said customer Zach Simmons.

Simmons said about 300 people scrambled to get out of the Costco after news of the robbery spread.

Dallas police confirmed there were four men involved. Three of the men went into the store, smashed jewelry counters and ran off with the jewelry.

Mary Watterson was serving samples to customers when the robbery happened.

“One guy had a pickaxe. The other guy raised a gun in the air and said, ‘I’ve got a gun,'” said Watterson.

“There was no alert going off. Everyone was just confused and running around in circles. Mass panic,” said Simmons.

There has been no word on the amount of jewelry that was stolen. Police said there were no injuries.

