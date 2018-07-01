  • CBS 11On Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Mavericks and center DeAndre Jordan have agreed on a one-year, $24.1 million deal, according to New York Times NBA insider Marc Stein.

NBA free agency began at 12:01 a.m. ET Sunday as teams, including the Mavericks, scrambled to agree with big-name players. Free agents cannot be formally signed until July 6.

gettyimages 635559898 Report: C DeAndre Jordan Agrees To 1 Year Deal With Mavericks

DeAndre Jordan (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Jordan and the Mavericks have had history when it comes to free agency. In 2015, Jordan verbally agreed to a deal with the Mavs but backed out and chose to re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Jordan tweeted an emoji of a cowboy shortly after 11 p.m. CT.

