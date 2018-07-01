AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman died in a house fire in Azle late Saturday evening despite efforts by her neighbors to save her.

The home in the 100 block of Avondale Avenue caught fire just before 11 p.m.

Next-door neighbors, who happened to be former firefighters, had a spare key and ran over to the home to try and get the homeowner out.

Officers also tried to rescue her, but there was too much smoke.

The woman’s identity has not been released as investigators try to find out how the fire started.