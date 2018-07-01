GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grand Prairie are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead early Sunday morning.

Police say the crash happened just before 4 a.m. on westbound I-30 at the Belt Line Road exit.

A woman, later identified as 29-year-old Troylynn Berkley, was outside of her vehicle on the right shoulder of the freeway after it got a flat tire. She had called a friend to assist her and was waiting near the rear of the vehicle.

According to police a 2009 Dodge Charger drifted onto the shoulder and struck Berkley. The Charger also collided with her vehicle, which caused it to overturn in the median between the freeway and exit ramp. Police say the two occupants inside the Charger fled the scene on foot.

Berkley was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses described the two occupants of the Charger as a Hispanic male and female in their early 20’s. The female was wearing a blue dress.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call police at 972.237.8906 or Crime Stoppers at 972.988.8477.