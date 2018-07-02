NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Best Buy has pulled CDs from its shelves, according to Billboard.com.

Even though digital is on the upswing, physical is still performing relatively well on a global basis — if not in the U.S. market, where CD sales were down 18.5 percent last year.

Sources told Billboard that the company’s CD business is nowadays only generating about $40 million annually.

While it says it’s planning to pull out CDs, Best Buy will continue to carry vinyl for the next two years, keeping a commitment it made to vendors. The vinyl will now likely be merchandised with the turntables.