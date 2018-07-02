DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Baseball is coming to Dallas. The Southwest League of Professional Baseball announced that it has awarded a franchise to Dallas. It is an independent league which plans to open its inaugural season with six franchises next year.

“The Dallas franchise in the Southwest League will be the largest city that has not had professional baseball until now,” said league president Mark Schuster in an emailed news release.

Other teams in the league will be located in Royse City, Waco and Joplin, Missouri.

The Dallas franchise will play a 112-game schedule. Home games will be played at Reverchon Park in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The park will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

The league also announced plans to design and build a multi-purpose venue at the park where the team will play ball. The stadium will also be used by the Dallas Independent School District for high school playoff games, and by amateur baseball leagues in the area.

The Dallas franchise is launching a naming contest. Fans can begin submitting their ideas Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. by visiting the team’s website.