  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, Dallas, Dallas ISD, oak lawn, Reverchon Park, SWL
(credit: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Baseball is coming to Dallas. The Southwest League of Professional Baseball announced that it has awarded a franchise to Dallas. It is an independent league which plans to open its inaugural season with six franchises next year.

“The Dallas franchise in the Southwest League will be the largest city that has not had professional baseball until now,” said league president Mark Schuster in an emailed news release.

Other teams in the league will be located in Royse City, Waco and Joplin, Missouri.

The Dallas franchise will play a 112-game schedule. Home games will be played at Reverchon Park in the Oak Lawn area of Dallas. The park will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year.

The league also announced plans to design and build a multi-purpose venue at the park where the team will play ball. The stadium will also be used by the Dallas Independent School District for high school playoff games, and by amateur baseball leagues in the area.

The Dallas franchise is launching a naming contest. Fans can begin submitting their ideas Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. by visiting the team’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s