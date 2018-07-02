  • CBS 11On Air

OAKLAND, California (AP) – DeMarcus Cousins is heading to the Golden State Warriors, looking for a title.

Cousins agreed Monday to accept a one-year deal to join the two-time defending NBA champions for $5.3 million.

gettyimages 892053068 e1530580174617 DeMarcus Cousins To Sign With Warriors

DeMarcus Cousins #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts after a three point shot against the Milwaukee Bucks at Smoothie King Center on December 13, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The terms were confirmed to The Associated Press by a person directly involved in the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract has not been signed.

It’s a low-risk, high-reward move for the Warriors, with Cousins set to return at some point this season once he completes his recovery from tearing his Achilles tendon in January.

And immediately, Cousins’ soon-to-be teammates welcomed the move. “The 3rd splash Brother,” Stephen Curry tweeted.

Cousins averaged 25.2 points last season for New Orleans, and for his career the six-time All-Star averages 21.5 points and 11 rebounds.

