  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:blocked, blocking, Computer Virus, Facebook, Facebook Friends, Facebook Post, Facebook shares, Local TV, settings, software bug
(credit: Joel Saget/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook says more than 800,000 users may have been affected by a bug that unblocked people they previously had blocked.

The company said Monday that the bug was active between May 29 and June 5. While the person who was unblocked by this bug could not see content users shared with their friends, they could have seen things that were posted to a wider audience. Facebook says the problem has been fixed.

It’s the second software bug in less than a month that the company has notified users about. In June, Facebook disclosed that a software bug led some users to post publicly by default regardless of their previous settings. That bug affected as many as 14 million users over several days in May.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s