PALO PINTO (CBSDFW.COM) – Chopper 11 flew over the scene of a brush fire in Palo Pinto County this afternoon.

Winds whipped flames as helicopters flying overhead dumped water on the fire.

Small planes were seen dumping bright red fire retardant from above, the powdery concoction slowly falling onto flames licking upward.

On the ground, the scene was just as hectic with large truck hauling heavy equipment, including bulldozers to help battle the blaze.

Authorities haven’t determined what sparked the fire but windy, dry conditions didn’t help.

