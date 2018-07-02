DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Just feet away from bullet holes is the bed where Sharmin and Nam’s daughter narrowly missed a hail of gunfire.

“We were in bed,” recalls Sharmin Ashtaputre. “It was like 5:20 in the morning. We heard a couple of shots and thought it was fireworks. Didn’t think much of it, but then it got louder and closer.”

Marks of the gun battle are clearly visible. 3 bullets flew past their daughter, who was asleep.

“She woke up and covered her ears and said ‘too loud! Too loud!’ ”

It played out like a terrifying movie – in real time.

“I looked on the camera, saw a car in the middle of the street and saw guys jumping out, shooting. I didn’t believe my eyes. It seemed surreal,” says Sharmin.

The surveillance video shows flashes of gunfire coming from one vehicle — after the other car hits a curb — and stops. Two people ducked behind the car. Police say they ran away, then jumped into an SUV that pulls up.

Lee Daugherty, co-founder of Take Back Oak Lawn, says the video is frustrating to watch.

“It’s unfortunate that people are disrespecting neighborhoods, putting people’s lives in danger, and putting a child’s life in danger.”

He’s encouraging residents to stay connected, and stay vigilant.

“For people who have watched this, it’s important to invest in the security of your home and neighbors. Get to know your neighbors, and work together to build a safer place,” says Daugherty.

Police checked security cameras around the neighborhood as well. They’re following up on leads, but say so far, no description of the gunmen.