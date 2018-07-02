DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Five people were arrested Saturday outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement building in Dallas, police say. This came on the same day as a protest in downtown Dallas of family separations at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Protestors Christopher Goode, 30, Savanna Batten, 25, Alexis Estrada, 32, Robert Helmick, 27 and Lauren Bourdignon, 29, went to jail for Obstruction of a Highway.

Officers gave an audio warning on the loud speaker multiple times to all five protestors to get out of the street. But they refused to comply, according to police.

Bourdignon went a step further, police said and pulled the arm of one of the suspects away from the officer in an attempt to stop the arrest. As police were arresting her for Interference with Public Duties she allegedly elbowed one of the arresting officers in the face causing a cut to the officer’s nose. Thus, another charge of Assault on a Public Servant was added to her other two charges.

Hundreds of people took part in the “Families Belong Together” march on Saturday, demanding an end to family separations at the border and the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration.