DES MOINES, IA - FEBRUARY 1: Senator Rand Paul (R-TX) departs after speaking during a caucus day rally at his Des Moines headquarters on February 1, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. The Presidential hopeful was accompanied by his wife, Kelly, mother, Carol Wells and his father, former Congressman Ron Paul. Pauls were there to thank all the staff and volunteers for all their hard work in Iowa. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (AP) — Former Texas congressman Ron Paul is apologizing for an “offensive cartoon” with racist illustrations that he says a staff member inadvertently posted to his social media.

A tweet Monday featured four men drawn in racist stereotypes punching Uncle Sam while yelling “Cultural Marxism!” The cartoon was removed following swift backlash on social media.

The 82-year-old Paul ran for president three times and retired from Congress in 2012. He signed his name to a tweet saying he doesn’t make his own social media posts and that the cartoon was removed “when I discovered the mistake.”

While running for the GOP presidential nomination in 2012, Paul also disowned racist and homophobic screeds in newsletters he published decades ago.