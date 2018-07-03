ADDISON (CBSDFW.COM) – Because of the hot, dry conditions firefighters are urging Fourth of July revelers to enjoy professional shows instead of setting off their own and that will be easy across North Texas tonight.

The doors open this afternoon for the most award-winning show in the state of Texas — Addison Kaboom Town!

Tonight an estimated 500,000 people are expected to gather in and around Addison for the festivities.

“The Town is hosting a big watch party here at Addison Circle Park, but there’ll also be parties all throughout the town,” said Mary Rosenbleeth, the Director of Public Communications with the Town of Addison.

Addison Circle Park spans about 12 acres and according to Rosenbleeth can fit about 25,000 people, but tens of thousands more can view the fireworks all across the town.

Those going to the day’s events are encouraged to bring as little s possible, so as not to delay entry, but visitors are allowed to bring –

Strollers, wagons and wheelchairs

All bags will be searched and they cannot exceed a size of 12″x12″x6″

Coolers no larger than 16″x20″x12″ – but no alcoholic beverages are permitted

Personal umbrellas no bigger than 65″ in diameter

Food & snacks

Collapsible lawn chairs

Small portable radios

There are all sorts of entertainment in addition to the fireworks finale. Rosenbleeth said, “We also have a carnival, so you have carnival rides and midway games and we have an air show that starts at 7:15 pm and then the big event, the fireworks, start at 9:30 pm.”

The Addison Airport Air Show can be seen from anywhere in town and Doug Jeanes, with the Cavanaugh Flight Museum, said the performance will be a sight to see. “We have skydivers that are going to be jumping into the airport. We’ll be flying many of our airplanes. We’ll have formations and there will be some aerobatic flights.”

Preparations for Kaboom Town begin long before the temperatures start to heat up in North Texas. “We start pretty early. Several months ago or so, we started talking about it and planning it out,” explained Jeanes. “We set up yesterday, got all the airplanes in line and ready to go, and we’ll be out there ready to go tonight.”

Gates at Addison Circle Park open at 4pm. Live entertainment, games, food and beverage sales begin at 5pm and run until 9pm. TheAddison Airport Airshow happens at 7:15 pm and the fireworks show, which will be about 30-minutes long, will launched at dusk… approximately 9:30pm. The evening wraps up with a performance by the band Emerald City at 10:00 pm.

Addison Kaboom Town is free and no admission ticket is required, but capacity is limited.