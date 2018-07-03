Filed Under:4th of July, consumer grade fireworks, Dallas Fire Rescue, dallas police, Fireworks, fireworks seized, illegal fireworks, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas cities are cracking down on fireworks violations.

On Tuesday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m., the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Crime Response Team and Deployment Unit executed a search warrant with the Dallas Fire Marshal’s Office at 1437 Ashview Circle.

That’s where officers found what they called “a large amount of consumer grade fireworks.”

screen shot 2018 07 03 at 3 25 55 pm Consumer Grade Fireworks Confiscated From Dallas Home

illegal fireworks seized (Dallas Police)

The fireworks were seized and taken to a secure Dallas Fire-Rescue location.

No word on any arrests.

“This is a great example of teamwork between the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue and their efforts to remove illegal fireworks off the streets,” The Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue will be working together to enforce fireworks violations all across the city of Dallas.

Violators will face the respected penalties.

Dallas Police encourage everyone to be safe this 4th of July and enjoy professional firework shows. Misuse or mishandling of fireworks could lead to serious injuries and or fires.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s