DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas cities are cracking down on fireworks violations.

On Tuesday, July 3 at 9:30 a.m., the Dallas Police Department’s Southeast Crime Response Team and Deployment Unit executed a search warrant with the Dallas Fire Marshal’s Office at 1437 Ashview Circle.

That’s where officers found what they called “a large amount of consumer grade fireworks.”

The fireworks were seized and taken to a secure Dallas Fire-Rescue location.

No word on any arrests.

“This is a great example of teamwork between the Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire Rescue and their efforts to remove illegal fireworks off the streets,” The Dallas Police Department said in a news release.

The Dallas Police Department and Dallas Fire-Rescue will be working together to enforce fireworks violations all across the city of Dallas.

Violators will face the respected penalties.

Dallas Police encourage everyone to be safe this 4th of July and enjoy professional firework shows. Misuse or mishandling of fireworks could lead to serious injuries and or fires.