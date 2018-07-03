DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Saturday marks two years since a deadly ambush on police officers in Downtown Dallas during an anti-police brutality march.

Friday morning, Chief Renee Hall will honor the four Dallas Police officers and the DART officer who were killed in the line of duty that night.

There will be a prayer, remarks from the chief, a moment of silence and balloon release.

The event happens at Dallas Police Headquarters on Lamar Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Fallen in the line of duty were Dallas police Officers Lorne Ahrens, Michael Krol, Michael Smith, Patrick Zamarripa and DART Officer Brent Thompson.

 

