  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMNCIS
    8:00 PMBull
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Assault, criminals, Females, jail, Loss Prevention Officer, search, Shoplifted, suspects, theft
Do you recognize these two women? Call police in Duncanville if so! (photo credit: Duncanville Police Department)

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Duncanville are searching for two women who they say shoplifted then assaulted a loss prevention officer.

The alleged theft happened shortly before 11 p.m. on June 26 at the Winco store at 800 South Cockrell Hill Road.

The women pictured above used a purse to hide some items then left without paying for them, according to police.

They drove away in a blue Honda sedan.

Anyone with information about the women should contact Detective Pollock at 972.707.3831.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s