Do you recognize these two women? Call police in Duncanville if so! (photo credit: Duncanville Police Department)

DUNCANVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Duncanville are searching for two women who they say shoplifted then assaulted a loss prevention officer.

The alleged theft happened shortly before 11 p.m. on June 26 at the Winco store at 800 South Cockrell Hill Road.

The women pictured above used a purse to hide some items then left without paying for them, according to police.

They drove away in a blue Honda sedan.

Anyone with information about the women should contact Detective Pollock at 972.707.3831.