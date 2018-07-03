  • CBS 11On Air

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - FEBRUARY 03: The Glowstache is seen in a Lyft drivers car on February 3, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Lyft)

AUSTIN (AP) — A former driver for a ride-hailing company Lyft faces several criminal charges after police say he sped off twice with a passenger in his vehicle.

Records show 45-year-old Daniel Kifle was booked into the Travis County Jail on Tuesday, charged with kidnapping, aggravated kidnapping and attempted sexual assault. Austin police say the driver picked up passengers in two occasions but sped off with a passed-out passenger inside after arriving at the destination. Police say both times the man drove away after a passenger stepped out to help the unconscious friend exit.

Police say one of the passed-out passengers awakened and found the driver trying to force his hands down her pants.

Ride-hailing company Lyft reported the rides did not happen on the company’s platform and said Kifle has been “permanently deactivated.”

 

 

