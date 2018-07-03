(CBS11) – This week’s summer song inspired me for one and only one reason: it’s HOT in the DFW area this week! Barely into the summer and the temperatures are already in triple digits! But this week’s song is definitely cool!

Calvin Harris (born Adam Richard Wiles on January 17, 1984) is a Scottish dance/electronica DJ, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has been active since 2002 and released his debut studio “I Created Disco” in the summer of 2007. That album was responsible for two UK top ten singles, “Acceptable in the 80’s” and “The Girls.” By 2012, his album “18 Months” was the first to chart on the American Billboard 200 chart.

As time went on, Harris became an international superstar. His collaboration with Rihanna on “We Found Love” gave him a #1 song on the American Billboard Hot 100. He also was the first British solo artist to reach more than one billion streams on Spotify. He has received ten Brit Awards, a Grammy for Best Music Video in 2013, Songwriter Of The Year in 2013 at the Ivor Novello Awards, and Top Dance/Electronica Artist in 2015 at the Billboard Music Awards. He is also one of the highest paid disc jockeys in the world.

So if you know Calvin Harris, you probably know what song is showcased here.

“Summer” was written and produced by Harris and released on March 14, 2014. It was the second single from his fourth album “My Way.” The song debut at #1 on the UK Singles Chart, his sixth #1 in the UK. In the US, it peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song was named “Song Of The Summer” by Spotify, with more than 160 million plays.

Running 3:44, the lyrics go like this:

“When I met you in the summer

To my heartbeat sound

We fell in love

As the leaves turned brown

And we could be together baby

As long as skies are blue

You act so innocent now

But you lied so soon

When I met you in the summer”

