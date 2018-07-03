  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Basketball, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Milwaukee Bucks, NBA, NBA 2K19, Video Games

NEW YORK (AP) – Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been announced as the cover athlete for the standard edition of the “NBA 2K19” video game.

The two-time NBA All-Star known as the ‘Greek Freek’ is the first international player to be featured on the cover.

Antetokounmpo stated that he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA, and being on the cover of ‘NBA 2K19’ is a dream come true.”

The game will be available on September 11.

LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the “NBA 2K19” special 20th anniversary edition available on September 7.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s