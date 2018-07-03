NEW YORK (AP) – Milwaukee Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been announced as the cover athlete for the standard edition of the “NBA 2K19” video game.

The two-time NBA All-Star known as the ‘Greek Freek’ is the first international player to be featured on the cover.

Antetokounmpo stated that he has “worked hard to earn recognition in the NBA, and being on the cover of ‘NBA 2K19’ is a dream come true.”

The game will be available on September 11.

LeBron James was previously announced as the cover star for the “NBA 2K19” special 20th anniversary edition available on September 7.

