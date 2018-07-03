NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Fireworks have been banned in several North Texas counties as fire danger and extreme temperatures continue to rise.

Fire departments are watching the growing threat and preparing for Wednesday.

CBS11 visited a fireworks stand is on the border of Parker County, where fireworks are banned and Tarrant County, where they are not.

In some places where fireworks are allowed, fire departments and local governments are imploring people not to set them off.

With eight children at home, Herman Jeffries said he has plans for the Fourth of July: A cookout at his home in Parker County and fireworks for his little ones.

That was until he found out fireworks were banned.

“My wife probably won’t let me do now,” said Jeffries.

Parker County joins Hood, Johnson and Palo Pinto Counties in banning fire works due to extreme fire danger.

Many other counties have burn bans in place, prohibiting any outdoors fires and activities like welding.

“I think the worst case scenario is going to be low humidity, high winds and just the dry vegetation,” said Argyle Assistant Fire Chief Michael Lugo. “Those would all three align and it’d be a bad day for us.”

Fireworks are banned only in some parts of the area covered by the Argyle Fire Department.

“I think we will have a busier year, that’s why we are staffing extra. We want to be prepared and not put our other units out of service on other calls.”