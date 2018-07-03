ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (CNN) – Even after they were booted from the World Cup, the Japanese national football team gave everyone a lesson in grace.

Following their heartbreaking loss to Belgium on Monday, the players left behind a note in their team locker room that read “спасибо” — which translates as “thank you” in Russian. Oh, and they cleaned up the locker room, too.

The good sportsmanship is another example of how Japan — players and fans — have earned the admiration of everyone at the games in Russia.

While the fans of other teams were in the news for doing things like giving Nazi salutes, Japan’s revelers made headlines in late June for sticking around after a victory to clean up the stadium.

Need further proof that the Japanese players have manners that would make your parents want to invite them around for a holiday meal? After Monday’s defeat, which came after they fended off Belgium and led by a point for some time, the team from Japan bowed to their own fans in gratitude.

