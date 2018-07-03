  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Belgium, Japan, Manners, russia, Soccer, World Cup

ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia (CNN) – Even after they were booted from the World Cup, the Japanese national football team gave everyone a lesson in grace.

Following their heartbreaking loss to Belgium on Monday, the players left behind a note in their team locker room that read “спасибо” — which translates as “thank you” in Russian. Oh, and they cleaned up the locker room, too.

The good sportsmanship is another example of how Japan — players and fans — have earned the admiration of everyone at the games in Russia.

While the fans of other teams were in the news for doing things like giving Nazi salutes, Japan’s revelers made headlines in late June for sticking around after a victory to clean up the stadium.

Japan World Cup Team

Japanese players show appreciation to the fans following their defeat in the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match against Belgium at Rostov Arena on July 2, 2018 in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. (credit: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Need further proof that the Japanese players have manners that would make your parents want to invite them around for a holiday meal? After Monday’s defeat, which came after they fended off Belgium and led by a point for some time, the team from Japan bowed to their own fans in gratitude.

(© Copyright 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s