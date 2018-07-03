NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – This Independence Day weekend, don’t miss your chance to catch some of the best fireworks shows around DFW.

July 3

ARLINGTON

Light Up Arlington | 6 – 10 p.m.

Enjoy multiple stages of entertainment, including performances by The Roomsounds and Chris Watson Band. There will also be food trucks, bounce houses, rides, games, and fireworks launched from the Municipal Office Tower and set to music from 95.9 The Ranch. Fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

DALLAS

Red White & Boom | 5 – 10 p.m.

Free Admission

No coolers allowed.

The beautiful Downtown Dallas skyline will light up with a fantastic fireworks show to celebrate America’s Independence Day. The Westbound Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge will also be closed and open to pedestrians.

GRANDPRAIRIE

Lone Star Park presents Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration

The Lone Stars & Stripes Fireworks Celebration at Lone Star Park on July 3 and 4 features live horse racing, live music by Vegas Stars, and an expanded Family Fun Park with bounce houses, face painters, tattoo artists, pony rides, a petting zoo, and more. After the races conclude each night, there will be a world class fireworks show choreographed to music.

July 4

ADDISON

Kaboom Town | 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Free Admission

One of the most popular Fourth of July celebrations in DFW, Addison’s Kaboom Town offers a diverse range of entertainment, including the Addison Airport Air Show featuring Cavanaugh Flight Museum, a performance by Dallas Winds Symphony and an incredible fireworks show that starts at 9:35 p.m. There will also be food vendors, free activities for kids, and an afterparty at 10 p.m. The park opens at 4 p.m. and free for visitors, so come early to get a good viewing spot!

ARLINGTON

Arlington’s 53rd annual July 4th parade

Free Admission

Arlington’s oldest event starts at 9 a.m. from the staging area at S. Cooper St. and Doug Russell Drive (UTA “south 40′ ‘lot). The 40-entry, two miles long parade in downtown Arlington features bands, Korean War Veterans, vintage autos, and horses its ethnic diversity is increasing as well. Again this year the parade includes a very large entry from the Muslim Community, a Czech youth club, members of the Sikh community and the Vietnamese community.

Fireworks At Globe Life Park | 6 p.m.

Price Of Admission

If you’re a fan of the Texas Rangers or Houston Astros (or baseball in general), this is where you’ll want to spend your 4th of July! Nothing says “America” like eating a hot dog at the ball game, and when you add in last years’ World Series Champs and post-game fireworks, you know it’s going to be a great night!

BEDFORD

Bedford 4thFest at the Boys Ranch Park | Noon – 10:30 p.m.

Free Admission

Lawn chairs, blankets, coolers and non-alcoholic beverages are permitted.

Festivities begin at noon at the Splash Aquatics Center. Admission for Splash is $6.50 for adults, $5.50 for Children under 18yrs. old, and free to children two yrs. and younger. Parking on-site for Splash is $20 and $15 at the Public Library.

At 4 p.m. enjoy the InflataFun Area (ticket purchase required), a free Children’s Pavilion Area, live music featuring the Keller Area Youth Jazz Orchestra at 5 p.m. and The Inspiration Band at 6:30p.m. In addition, there will be a Classic Car Show, a salute to United States soldiers and of course, a fireworks show at 10 p.m. to conclude the evening.

To accommodate heavy pedestrian traffic, Forest Ridge Drive will be CLOSED from Harwood Road to Shady Lane from 4 p.m. until midnight on July 4. Limited parking is available on-site for $20 via the Boys Ranch Park entrance on EB Harwood Rd. and $15 at the Bedford Public library located at 2424 Forest Ridge Dr.

No drones allowed.

Click here for a complete schedule of events.

DALLAS

Annual Fair Park Fourth Celebration | Noon-11 p.m.

Admission tickets to the Midway can be purchased at the entrance gates for $8, or online for $5 by clicking here.

Starting at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, July 4, guests can enjoy live music and access to rides, games, and concessions within the State Fair of Texas Midway. Combining traditional jazz with New Orleans street marching style, the celebratory Razzmajazz Dixieland Band will be strolling the Midway from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Taking the stage under the “saddle” from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Bamboo Boat Band will put on an island-themed concert near the fireworks-viewing area and the Top o’ Texas Tower on the Midway.

Approximately 35 rides and 12 games will be available on the Midway, as well as 14 concession stands including Fletcher’s Corny Dogs and Stiffler’s Mom’s Cookie Factory. Costs for rides, games, and concessions will vary.

Free and open to the public, Fair Park Fourth will feature patriotic performances, entertainment, and concession stands, plus a spectacular firework show at approximately 9:30 p.m.

On the Fair Park grounds, other attractions are available, including water inflatables, midway games, a zipline on the Esplanade, rides, face painters and more! Access to the Swan Boats and additional concession stands will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza starting at 12 p.m. and along Grand Avenue starting at 3 p.m. Starting at 6 p.m. guests should be sure to head to the Lagoon for live entertainment. Followed by the National Anthem at approximately 6:45 p.m. and a performance from the Dallas Winds at 7 p.m.

Guests can view the fireworks show, sponsored by Oncor, from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium, the State Fair of Texas Midway, or various other locations throughout the Fair Park grounds. Parking for the general public is $10 per car at Fair Park Gates 5 and 6. There will be two entrances to the State Fair of Texas Midway, with one near the Children’s Aquarium and the other close to the Fair Park Coliseum. Gate A to the Cotton Bowl will open at 5 p.m., with gates B, D, and M opening closer to the start of the fireworks show.

DENTON

Robson Ranch Texas Celebrates Fourth Of July Picnic, Community Parade And Flyover | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Free Admission

Folding chairs and blankets may be used during the parade

The public is invited to attend the festivities which will feature a community parade, flyover and a picnic lunch hosted by The Kiwanis Club of Robson Ranch.

DUCANVILLE

Independence Day Celebration | 9-10 a.m.

Free Admission (wristbands will be required for entry into the evening festivities)

The day will begin with a parade from 9-10 a.m. sponsored by the Duncanville Lions Club and will close with a host of evening festivities in Armstrong Park. Attendees will be able to enjoy live music, delicious food from local vendors, bounce houses for the kids and fireworks.

This event does not disappoint with the largest fireworks show in North Texas and is an all-day freedom fest! To make it an even more unforgettable experience, the event will feature an F-16 flyover, various food vendors serving everything from tamales to cotton candy, water slides, bounce houses and even a zip line! Preferred parking is available for a fee.

Frisco Freedom Fest

Free Admission

Located at the north field of Toyota Stadium, Frisco’s Freedom Fest features one of the biggest fireworks shows in the area. Admission to the party is free but the festival also includes a soccer match (tickets required; get them here) as well as a Hometown Heroes exhibit—showcasing Frisco’s leading law enforcement officers and firefighters. Come hungry because there will also be food sampling galore at Taste of Frisco featuring some the city’s best restaurants. GARLAND Firewheel Town Center presents Star Spangled Spectacular | 4 p.m. Firewheel Town Center, in conjunction with the City of Garland, will celebrate the nation’s independence with a full afternoon of family fun during the Star Spangled Spectacular. GRANBURY

Hometown Parade At Historic Granbury Square | 8 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Free Admission

A full day of events starts with the annual Kiwanis Firecracker 5K at 8:00am at Tidwell Field, followed by the Tom Ward Decorated Bike Contest at 9:00am. The Hometown Parade gets underway at 10 a.m., stepping off from the Granbury High School and making its way down Pearl Street to the Historic Granbury

This year’s theme is “Celebrate America” so be prepared to see lots of patriotic pride and red, white & blue on display!

Immediately following the parade, head over to Granbury Square Plaza for a free performance by Rogue Nation featuring popular selections of ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s rock for your entertainment. There will be food vendors and arts & crafts vendors on the square for your full day of shopping fun. The local shops and restaurants on the square will be open, as well.

After lunch, plan to take in a special presentation of “Footloose: The Musical” at the Granbury Opera House. Beginning at 2:00pm, this musical is based on the 1980s movie of the same name about Ren, a young man from Chicago who moves to a small farming community, and brings his love of music and dance with him much to the angst of the local preacher. The performance is great and the air conditioning is cold, so get your tickets now!

At 6 p.m., take your spot at the Red, White & Battle of Bulls as they stir up the dirt at the Reunion Grounds. And stay seated afterwards for the best place in town to watch the Extreme Pyrotechnics Fireworks Show over Lake Granbury beginning at approximately 9:45 p.m.

GRAPEVINE

35th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza | 9:30 p.m.

Free Admission

Celebrate the 4th in true patriotic style at beautiful Lake Grapevine. The spectacular fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m. There are a few different viewing areas open to the public including Katie’s Woods Park, Oak Grove Park, Rockledge Park and Silverlake Park.

IRVING

Independence Day Parade and Reception | 9 a.m.-Noon

Free Admission

Reception in the Irving Heritage District

Heritage Park

217 S. Main St.

PLANO

Plano’s All American Fourth Fireworks at Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve | 5 p.m.

Free Admission

The fireworks show synchronized to music starts at 9:30 p.m.