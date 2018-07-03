GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A new exhibit at Sea Life Aquarium in Grapevine aims to educate the public about the dangers threatening sea turtles as well as nursing sick ones back to good health.

“Pancake,” is the first sea turtle to be brought to the aquarium from South Texas for rehabilitation after having tumors removed.

The Sea Turtle Hospital, as it’s called, was built into the exhibit and is visible through a glass window so visitors can see the work that goes into caring for the turtles.

Senior Aquarist Krista Huebner said, “Really the problems that they face are problems that all ocean animals face.”

She said the sea turtles are susceptible to environmental dangers and those created by humans.

“Any chance that we can give them to fight to live, to reproduce is great for the entire species,” said Huebner.