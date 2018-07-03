  • CBS 11On Air

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) –  Police Officer Sandy Fernandez says he was working security at a quinceañera last weekend in Houston, when he noticed a special guest on the dance floor. It was little girl in a wheelchair, who was watching other party guests dance.

“Every time she would pass the dance floor she would just laugh, she would smile at me. Every time she passed by I would just smile and wave,” Fernandez said. She passed him three or four times, then took the dance floor with her mom. The girl began dancing in her chair as the DJ blasted music through the hall.

“I said, ‘Okay she can dance. Later on I can probably see if she wants to dance with me,'” Fernandez thought to himself. He said a few minutes later, the girl passed him again and this time he reached out to her and asked her to be his dancing partner.

“I started spinning her around and she followed me and she smiled the whole time,” Fernandez says. “She just stole my heart.” The officer, who was working an extra job, held a coffee in one hand. In the other, he held the little girl’s.

