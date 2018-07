RENVILLE COUNTY, Minnesota (CBSDFW.COM) – Another example of the power of Mother Nature.

After significant rainfall in Renville County, Minnesota, a township road washed out around the culvert beneath it.

A 16-year-old driver was lucky to have gotten out without any injuries thanks in part to his seat belt being on and the car’s air bags.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Department used a drone to catch video of this unusual and scary sight.