A man is given a field sobriety test after he was stopped by police officers. (credit: Getty Images/Justin Sullivan)

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Texas troopers have increased traffic enforcement through Wednesday to help keep all travelers safe during the July Fourth holiday period.

The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday stepped up patrols with troopers on the lookout for intoxicated drivers, vehicles speeding, failure to use seat belts and other violations. Texas law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up.

Texas troopers, during the 2017 Fourth of July enforcement period, issued more than 98,000 tickets and warnings, including 1,658 seat belt and child safety restraint citations.

Officers made 529 arrests for driving while intoxicated. Troopers also arrested 374 fugitives and made about 300 felony arrests.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, there is no excuse for not designating a sober driver or planning ahead for alternate transportation,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “DPS urges Texans to celebrate responsibly and take extra precautions to help keep everyone safe.”

DPS figures show 1,033 people were killed in traffic accidents last year when a driver was under the influence of alcohol.

