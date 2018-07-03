TAMPA, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating a disturbing incident in Tampa where a woman appeared to fall out of an SUV in the middle of a busy intersection. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office posted video of the entire thing to their Facebook page on Monday.

In that video, the SUV can be seen entering the intersection as the woman falls out and lands in the middle of the road. The SUV’s driver stops and gets out the vehicle. He then walks over to the woman — who appears to be either unconscious or injured — picks her up, and drags her back into the vehicle before driving away.

Several other vehicles were stopped at the intersection, but no other drivers intervened.

A tip led authorities to the SUV at a gas station on Tuesday morning. Investigators have been talking to the vehicle’s owner and some people who were in the SUV when it was located. However, at this point, the woman seen in the video has yet to be found. Officials are concerned about her well-being.

Investigators are still trying to answer several questions about this incident. There have been no charges filed.