MIAMI, Florida (CBSDFW.COM) – Limbani the chimpanzee warmed hearts with his moving reaction upon seeing the human couple who helped raise him.

Tania and Jorge’s reunion with the chimp was captured on camera at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami in June.

In the video, Limbani is seen yelling for joy before jumping into the arms of his former caregiver Jorge.

screen shot 2018 07 04 at 2 26 15 pm Chimp Reunites With Human Family

chimp reunites with human family (courtesy: ZWF Miami)

ZWF noted that Tania and Jorge can go a couple months without seeing Limbani but his reaction is always the same.

Limbani was born with pneumonia and rejected by his mother, according to ZWF.

They said, “without human intervention and modern medicine he wouldn’t been here today.”

 

