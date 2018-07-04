  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMYoung Sheldon
    7:30 PMYoung Sheldon
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMCode Black
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Bexar County Sheriff, Body Found, deceased baby, Drug paraphernalia, drug warrant, Local TV
(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) –  Authorities discovered the dried remains of a baby in a trunk while searching a home near San Antonio on a drug warrant.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the baby’s remains were found in a trunk in a closet Tuesday. Salazar says the body is beyond decomposed and is in a desiccated state.

He says, “At this point, it’s too early to tell if it’s a homicide.”

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death and the baby’s identity. Salazar says the baby appeared to be less than a year old.

Salazar says a dozen people were found inside the house along with various drug paraphernalia.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s