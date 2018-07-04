  • CBS 11On Air

APOPKA, Florida (CBSNEWS.COM) – One of the dogs that portrayed “Duke” in commercials for Bush’s Baked Beans has died. The dog, actually named Sam, lived in Florida, with his owner, Susan. A neighbor’s post about Sam’s death went viral on Facebook, and now Bush’s Baked Beans is responding.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by fan interest and their love of Duke. The relationship between Jay and his beloved dog Duke is the embodiment of the BUSH’S brand, and has been a part of our family story for more than 20 years,” Bush’s Baked Beans wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

Sam’s character “Duke” is known for making snarky comments to his “owner,” Jay, in the company’s commercials. Duke’s lips move like a human’s and he is often on the verge of spilling the Bush’s secret family recipe.

