LOS ANGELES (CNN) – Get ready to add this song to your summer 2018 playlist. Justin Timberlake has dropped a groovy new tune titled “SoulMate” and, according to the song’s first lyric, “summer starts now.”

This is Timberlake’s first single since his fifth studio album, “Man of the Woods,” and marks a return to his pop roots.

Some of the upbeat and catchy lyrics include, “I love your heartbeat givin’ me rhythm / And I can feel your frequency, so unique / In other words, such a freak, set me free.”

Timberlake wrote in an Instagram post that the song came together quickly over the past week, written on June 26 and the final mix produced on July 3.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)