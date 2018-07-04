LOS ANGELES (AP) – Is it time for “Space Jam 2” to happen? A whole new “House Party” franchise? Under the leadership of LeBron James, anything is possible.

As James comes from Cleveland to Los Angeles looking to take the Lakers to more championships with a blockbuster $154 million contract announced this week, he could also push those two ’90s properties closer to reality and go from part-time presence to major player in Hollywood.

James hasn’t yet spoken about his plans for Los Angeles. But if he wants to, he’s already shown that he can act — and not just in that good-for-an-athlete way His one real film role, playing himself in the 2015 Amy Schumer film “Trainwreck,” won big raves.

Lindsey Bahr with The Associated Press called him “a comedic revelation.” Ann Hornaday of The Washington Post said that he showed “expert, deadpan timing.” LeBron’s co-stars agreed.

“He was really good. Like everything with him, it was very effortless,” said Bill Hader, who played the movie’s male lead with James as his sidekick, and previously acted alongside James when he hosted “Saturday Night Live.” ”He’s always listening. I know actors that don’t listen, they’re just waiting to say their line. He listened.”

Hader said that there was frequent improvisation on “Trainwreck,” and LeBron easily kept up with sketch comedy pros like Hader. “You’ll never believe this, but he was super confident,” Hader said with a laugh. “But not cocky.”

“I remember Chris Rock was on set and rattled off a line suggestion really fast for LeBron, and LeBron said it back during the scene verbatim,” Hader continued. “I remember thinking, ‘I can’t do that.'”

James wouldn’t be the first Laker to try acting. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Shaquille O’Neal have both had their share of famous — and infamous — roles. And Kobe Bryant ended up with an unlikely Academy Award for an animated short based on a poem that he wrote about basketball.

Whether or not he appears on screen, James has already begun a major media career that can only get a boost from being in Los Angeles. Gone are the days when athletes had to be in a major market to make it in film and television, as James himself has shown through his years building his brand in Cleveland.

But there’s nothing like face-time for becoming a force in Hollywood.

James and business partner Maverick Carter have a production company, SpringHill Entertainment, that already has a deal with Warner Bros. and office space on the legendary movie company’s lot, where he could become a regular.

“Certainly, the proximity will make it easier for LeBron personally to be part of future projects,” explained David Schwab, an executive vice president at Octagon, a global sports and entertainment marketing and management firm. “The advantage of a market like New York, Los Angeles and Golden State is the ability to have coffee, lunch or dinner daily” with key decision makers. “In a smaller market, you don’t get those consistent opportunities.”

Schwab added LeBron’s partners at Warner Bros. and elsewhere are likely “excited that he’s in Los Angeles, as they could possibly use LeBron personally to close business deals with future partners of their own.”

James, via SpringHill and digital film company Uninterrupted, has already brought some projects to big and small screens, with many more in the works. Here are some highlights.

“Space Jam 2” — The idea of James reviving the 1996 movie starring another candidate for greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan, has been in circulation for several years. The movie with Jordan battling animated aliens alongside Bugs Bunny and his Warner Bros. cartoon buddies brought mixed reviews and eyerolls at the time, but has become a cult classic. Justin Lin of the “Fast & Furious” films has been attached as director.

“House Party” — Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori of “Atlanta” are writing a script that James and SpringHill hope will revive the franchise that starred Kid n’ Play and spawned three big-screen sequels from 1990 to 1994.

“Smallfoot” — James will have another chance to show off his comic chops as the voice of a skeptical yeti in this Warner Bros. animated film.

“Now We’re Talking” — A digital comedy series on Uninterrupted that features two rival professional football quarterbacks who become broadcasters. It has frequent pro athlete cameos, and is about to enter its second season.

SpringHill is also producing several more television projects including the game shows “The Wall” and “Do or Dare,” and “Rise Up,” a documentary about the civil rights movement for the History Channel.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)