Crews search for a boater who went missing in the water (CBS11)

GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A young man is still missing on Grapevine Lake after falling overboard from a sail boat around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The missing boater is a 19-year-old from Flower Mound who was not wearing a lifejacket, according to the Grapevine Fire Department, which considers this now a recovery effort.

At the time he went missing, high winds were sweeping through the metro area as the result of an outflow boundary from collapsing thunder storms in East Texas.

Although it’s still not clear what caused him to fall overboard.

High winds, darkness, and the fact that the sailboat had drifted a significant way from where the parties believed the incident occurred, left rescuers with a poor last scene point to begin their search.

Marine crews were on the lake searching until after midnight this morning before the search was called off for the night.

Grapevine Marine units were back on the lake Wednesday morning conducting shoreline searches.

The Grapevine Fire Department said this is the fourth drowning on Lake Grapevine since Mother’s Day weekend.

“Please remember to always wear a lifejacket when boating or swimming in open waters. We cannot stress the importance enough of wearing a lifejacket anytime you are around our lakes, streams, rivers, and tributaries,” the Grapevine Fire Department said in a news release.