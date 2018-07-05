DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The newest baby capturing hearts at the Dallas Zoo made her official public debut Thursday.

The baby gorilla is the first critically endangered lowland gorilla born at the zoo in 20 years. It came into the world on Monday, June 25.

Mom Hope was out in the morning holding her new baby close.

For now, this is the only time of day they’ll be in the exhibit, due to the extreme summer heat.

“We would love to share this all day with zoo patrons, but just like you wouldn’t want to take your newborn out in this heat, we don’t want that either,” said Primate Carnivore Curator Keith Zdrojewski. “Midday, we lock ,em inside so that the baby doesn’t dehydrate.”

Zookeepers don’t know the baby’s gender yet because of how close Hope holds her baby.

They’ll pick names for either gender and announce the final name in the next few weeks.

The zoo cares for nine gorillas, including its bachelor troop who live on the south side of the Gorilla Trail, and the family troop who live on the north side.

The family troop remains behind the scenes where Hope and her baby have been bonding privately.