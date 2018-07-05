DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police are trying to identify a suspected burglar who was shot and killed by a business owner last month.

Police said on Monday, June 25, around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at Gabby Hall Auto Parts located at 8365 C F Hawn Freeway.

The business owner, Rusom Tsegu, 52, shot and killed a burglar.

While checking on his property, the business owner saw and confronted the burglar who was in an enclosed area not open to the public, police said.

During the encounter, Tsegu shot and killed the burglar while protecting his property from theft during the hours of nighttime. The business owner was interviewed by detectives and released pending a ruling from a Dallas County Grand Jury.

Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the deceased suspect and released a sketch of him and his tattoos.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Isom at 214-671-3701.