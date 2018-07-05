WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — Fair warning folks.
Don’t look at this post if you’re eating.
Michael Spencer, a fireworks injury victim, asked DC Fire & EMS to share photos of his injuries related to a fireworks accident.
Spencer had placed a mortar above his head with a shell exploding inside rather than flying into the air.
“Lesson here…. please, leave the fireworks to the professionals,” DC Fire tweeted.
On Tuesday night, a 21-year-old in Anne Arundel County suffered “catastrophic” injuries to both hands after he was a lit mortar into a mortar tube in his other hand.
Here are some fireworks safety tips from the National Council on Fireworks Safety:
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.
- Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- A responsible adult SHOULD supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children.
- Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.
- Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles.
- Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water.
- Always have a bucket of water and charged water hose nearby.
- Never carry fireworks in your POCKET or shoot them into METAL or GLASS containers.
- Do not experiment with homemade fireworks.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
- FAA regulations PROHIBIT the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage.
- Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the fire or police department.
And let’s not forget the safety of our pets!
- Don’t bring your pets to a fireworks display, even a small one.
- If fireworks are being used near your home, put your pet in a safe, interior room to avoid exposure to the sound.
- Make sure your pet has an identification tag, in case it runs off during a fireworks display.
- Never shoot fireworks of any kind (consumer fireworks, sparklers, fountains, etc.) near pets.