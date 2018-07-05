GRANBURY (CBSDFW.COM) – After two drownings, a popular white sand beach in Granbury is closed until safety measures are put in place.

Michar Harrison drowned while his entire family watched him struggle in the waters of City Beach in Granbury on June 16. The 22-year-old’s mother says he was a good swimmer. She believes he was tangled, unable to leave the water.

On the Fourth of July, 31-year-old David Chavez of Cleburne drowned at City Beach.

“We just express our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of those who drown,” said Bethany Warner, a spokeswoman for the City of Granbury.

Granbury says there’s no timetable for when the beach — technically a city park — will reopen. The city says a security company will be hired to re-enforce park rules. Water markers will also be added at the 5-and-a-half and 6 feet mark:

John Hurd, a Fort Worth resident was among those who drove to the beach today, unaware it was closed. He’s a frequent visitor at the beach.

“I don’t know if there’s actually like a lifeguard out here,” said Hurd.

Granbury says a life guard will not be among the safety additions.

The city says drownings are rare. In eight years, there have been four drownings — one in 2010, another in 2015 and two in 2018. For the families of those who died, four is too many drownings.