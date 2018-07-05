  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Doctors
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:amazing video, Anglesey, bioluminescence, coastline, glow, Local TV, plankton, Wales

ANGLESEY, Wales (CBSDFW.COM) – Photographer Kris Williams captured a bioluminescence off the coastline of Anglesey in Wales on June 25 and June 26.

In videos shared to YouTube and Facebook, the waves off the coast of Anglesey Island can be seen turning electric blue, with glow caused by a type of plankton as a defense mechanism to ward off predators.

Williams used a Sony A7s camera to film the phenomenon in lowlight.

He also captured his friend’s dog who enjoyed a brightly lit swim.

screen shot 2018 07 05 at 2 11 48 pm Plankton Light The Sea In Wales: It Really Is Something Magical

plankton in Wales with dog (Kris Williams)

Williams told Reuters: “It really is something magical to see and experience!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s