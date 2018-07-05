ANGLESEY, Wales (CBSDFW.COM) – Photographer Kris Williams captured a bioluminescence off the coastline of Anglesey in Wales on June 25 and June 26.

In videos shared to YouTube and Facebook, the waves off the coast of Anglesey Island can be seen turning electric blue, with glow caused by a type of plankton as a defense mechanism to ward off predators.

Williams used a Sony A7s camera to film the phenomenon in lowlight.

He also captured his friend’s dog who enjoyed a brightly lit swim.

Williams told Reuters: “It really is something magical to see and experience!”