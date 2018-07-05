LONDON (CNN) – The thousands of tennis fans who camp out overnight each year in Wimbledon’s famous queue might get a reward bigger than the tickets that they covet — a chance to meet Roger Federer.

It might not happen anytime soon — or ever, for that matter — but Wimbledon’s eight-time champion said that his “dream” was to wander along the snaking line, a mainstay of the first week, and just chat with the fans, many of whom worship him.

“Every time when I see an article or a video, especially which I enjoy a lot, I see something about the queue,” the 20-time grand slam winner told reporters after his second-round win over Lukas Lacko. “I hear what they say, how excited they are about Wimbledon.”

“They get asked, ‘Who are you here to see?’ Your name drops. It’s always very exciting, I must tell you,” Federer added. “I always have this sort of dream or this thing, I just want to, like, walk past them and speak to these people, to hear their stories. That’s something I’ve always wanted to do. Then you’re like, ‘Nah, maybe not.’ Who knows how they’re going to react?”

Either way, at least his fans can take heart in the knowledge that he is planning to stick around for a while. The defending champion extended his set streak at the All England Club to 26 in dispatching Lacko on Wednesday, taking his total court time from two matches to 2 hours, 49 minutes.

Federer will meet Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff on Friday. Struff withstood a barrage of 61 aces to beat Ivo Karlovic in five sets on Wednesday.

Much of the discussion around Federer at Wimbledon this year has centered on his switch in clothing manufacturer — from Nike to Japanese brand Uniqlo. The multi-year deal is, according to reports, worth $300 million over 10 years. Federer said that he hoped to get his famous ‘RF’ logo back from Nike “sooner than later.”

