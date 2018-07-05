FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected robber was killed and another man was hurt after an attempted robbery at a Fort Worth business.

Fort Worth Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a pawn shop on Jacksboro Highway near North University Drive.

Police believe the man who was hurt was already inside the pawn shop when the shooting happened, although they’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened leading up to the shooting.

“It appears several subjects came into this business, attempted to rob this business, at which point, one of the suspects was found to be deceased,” said Sgt. Chris Britt. “Another male from the business was transported (to the hospital).”

Police also believe there were other robbery suspects that got away.

The search is on for them.