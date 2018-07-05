WEATHERStorms in North Texas - Details Here
  • CBS 11On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:attempted burglary, Fort Worth Police, Local TV, pawn shop, suspect killed, suspect shot

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspected robber was killed and another man was hurt after an attempted robbery at a Fort Worth business.

Fort Worth Police said it happened around 5:30 p.m. at a pawn shop on Jacksboro Highway near North University Drive.

img 1781 e1530843535558 Suspect Killed During Attempted Robbery At Fort Worth Pawn Shop

shooting at Fort Worth pawn shop (CBS11)

Police believe the man who was hurt was already inside the pawn shop when the shooting happened, although they’re still trying to figure out exactly what happened leading up to the shooting.

img 1780 Suspect Killed During Attempted Robbery At Fort Worth Pawn Shop

shooting at Fort Worth pawn shop (CBS11)

“It appears several subjects came into this business, attempted to rob this business, at which point, one of the suspects was found to be deceased,” said Sgt. Chris Britt. “Another male from the business was transported (to the hospital).”

Police also believe there were other robbery suspects that got away.

The search is on for them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s