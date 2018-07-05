Comments
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEWS.COM) – A family in Texas had four reasons to celebrate this Fourth of July. Linda and Thomas Agi welcomed home their newborn quadruplets Wednesday, four weeks after they were born.
The three girls and one boy were born at Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital in Houston on June 1. Two of the babies weighed less than four pounds each at birth, and the two others weighed less than three pounds each, the hospital said.
To celebrate their homecoming, hospital workers decked out the newborns in a very patriotic way: wrapped in red, white and blue swaddles.