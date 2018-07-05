Filed Under:crash, Fort Worth Police, Slippery Shoes, T-Bone

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman who was wearing “greasy, slippery” shoes crashed into a Fort Worth police vehicle after her foot slipped off the brake, authorities say.

The crash happened at around 2:30 p.m. near Trinity Boulevard and Highway 157. Police say the woman tried to stop her car, but her foot slipped off the brake and hit the gas pedal, which caused her car to t-bone the police SUV.

(Chopper 11)

The woman’s car crashed into the passenger side of the SUV which pushed it into a tractor trailer. The officer was not injured.

The woman was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

