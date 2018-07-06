Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A little Spice Girls to put a smile on your face was the goal of Arlington Police Department’s Lip-Sync Challenge released Friday afternoon.
A couple of officers start out heading somewhere important and it turns out to be… wait for it… a Dunkin’ Donuts.
There they get their donuts and jam out to “Tell Me What You Want” with several more of their colleagues.
Here is the Irving Police Lip-Sync Challenge where they called out Arlington Police.
Now the Arlington Police Department is challenging the Mansfield Police Department.
To be continued.
Here is a link to many of the North Texas police lip-sync battles so far!