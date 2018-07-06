DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It finally happened.

Three years after DeAndre Jordan changed his mind about coming to play for the Dallas Mavericks, it is happening now.

The Mavericks announced Friday they have signed free agent center DeAndre Jordan. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Jordan (6-11, 265) is a 10-year NBA veteran who has spent his entire career with the Los Angeles Clippers. He holds career averages of 9.4 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 28.1 minutes in 750 games (638 starts). Jordan has been named All-NBA three times (First Team in 2016), NBA All-Defensive First Team twice (2015, 2016) and an NBA All-Star (2017). He has twice led the league in rebounds and has played in 80 or more games five times in his career, playing in all 82 games on three occasions.

The Humble, Texas native was originally selected in the second round (35th overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft by the Clippers after spending one season at Texas A&M. In his decade with the Clippers, the team enjoyed one of the franchise’s most successful runs when it clinched six consecutive playoff berths and advancing to the Western Conference semifinals three times. He departs Los Angeles as the Clippers’ franchise leader in rebounds (7,988), blocks (1,277), field goal percentage (.673) and games (750).

Last season, Jordan averaged 12.0 points, 15.2 rebounds (ranked second in the NBA), 1.5 assists and 31.5 minutes in 77 games (all starts). He shot .645 from the floor, ranking second in the NBA.

Jordan has led the NBA in field goal percentage five seasons and ranks first in NBA history and among active players in career field goal percentage (.673). He most recently led the league in shooting in 2016-17 when he finished the season .714 from the floor, helping him earn his first All Star appearance.

As a member of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team, Jordan won a gold medal alongside current Maverick Harrison Barnes. Jordan played in all eight games, starting three times, in Rio de Janeiro and averaged 7.4 points and team-high 6.1 rebounds.