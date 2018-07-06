DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was just before 9:00 p.m. on July 7, 2016 when a gunman opened fire as a peaceful protest in downtown Dallas was coming to an end.

Police officers across the city were working security during the march against police shootings when shots rang out. The gunman specifically targeted white officers as he ran through the streets of downtown, eventually barricading himself above the loading area at El Centro College.

Then DPD Chief David Brown made the decision to send in a bomb robot and kill the suspect. When the smoke cleared, after a lengthy attack and hours-long manhunt, Dallas Police Department Officers, Michael Smith, Lorne Ahrens, Patrick Zamarripa and Michael Krol, and Dallas Area Rapid Transit Officer Brent Thompson were dead and nine other police officers and two civilians lie injured.

Today the Dallas Police Department wants the public to help them honor the officers killed in the ambush two years ago tomorrow.

The tribute, held at the main entrance of Dallas police headquarters, begins at 10:30 a.m. There will be a prayer, followed by remarks from Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall, a moment of silence and a balloon release.

In addition to the rememberance today, the Dallas Officer Down Foundation is sponsoring a 35 mile motorcycle ride. The event begins tomorrow morning at Dallas City Hall Plaza and ends on Northwest Highway where participants will have a private movie screening at Studio Movie Grill.

“The anniversary itself is something that uh, obviously brings back horrible memories for us. However, it’s something that’s going to come every year,” said Willie Ford, a DPD Sergeant and the CEO of the Black Police Association. “It’s something that we’re going to have to deal with every year, so our approach to dealing with it from the Officer Down Foundation standpoint is that we honor the officers that lost their lives, but we also have something that will allow the officers that survived to have some type of remembrance.”

The ambush in 2016 took the life of Officer Patrick Zamarripa. The 32-year-old Fort Worth native was a loving father. He was also a Navy veteran who survived three tours during the Iraq War.

Officer Michael Krol was a Michigan native who dreamed of serving and protecting in Dallas. After working as a security guard and a corrections officer, the 40-year-old was a member of DPD for eight years.

Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, a former semi-pro football player, served with the Dallas Police Department for 14 years. Loved ones said he had a crooked smile and a wicked sense of humor. He was a father of two and husband to a fellow police officer.

Sgt. Michael Smith was also the father of two kids. Family said the 55-year-old died doing what he loved. He was a former Army Ranger, and at the time of his death had been married for 17 years.

Officer Brent Thompson is the first DART officer to die in the line of duty. The 43-year-old officer had just married a fellow transit officer two weeks before the shooting. Thompson also left behind six children.