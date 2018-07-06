Philadelphia Phillies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Friday, July 6, 2018, 7:05 pm ET

PITTSBURGH -105

Current Phillies are 3 for 27 against Trevor Williams, who gets the nod for the Pirates in Friday’s series opener. The Phillies have won only one of Nick Pivetta’s last seven starts. Back the hosts at this nice price.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (64-51 in last 115 MLB ML picks)

Baltimore Orioles vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday, July 6, 2018, 8:10 pm ET

UNDER 9

I’m projecting eight runs for Orioles-Twins on Friday, giving us a solid lean to the Under. The Under is cashing in a whopping 70 percent of my simulations.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (94-65 in last 159 MLB picks)

San Diego Padres vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Friday, July 6, 2018, 9:40 pm ET

ARIZONA -136

I’m banking on Zack Godley’s history against the Padres here more than anything else. While his career numbers against San Diego aren’t great, his numbers against current Padres hitters are solid. They’ve hit .265/.312/.353 against him in 111 PA. What’s hidden in those numbers is that most of the damage has come courtesy of Wil Myers (7/15, 1 HR, 5 RBI). The rest of the team is a combined 20/87 with three doubles and two RBIs.

SportsLine Expert: Tom Fornelli (16-7 in last 23 MLB picks)

Colorado Rockies vs. Seattle Mariners

Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:10 pm ET

SEATTLE -135

The Mariners are 21-5 in their last 26 at Safeco Field, and I’ll ride them again Friday night behind Felix Hernandez, who has been much better at home this season. Yes, German Marquez has been brilliant lately. But we’re getting a reasonable price with a dominant home team. Lay it.

SportsLine Expert: Larry Hartstein (64-51 in last 115 MLB ML picks)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants

Friday, July 6, 2018, 10:15 pm ET

SAN FRANCISCO -110

The Giants are winning 63 percent of my simulations, making them a strong play at -110. Dereck Rodriguez has allowed one run and 10 hits over his last two starts (13.1 innings), striking out 11. San Fran has won four straight behind him.

SportsLine Expert: Stephen Oh (94-65 in last 159 MLB picks)