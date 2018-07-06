SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — San Antonio Police arrested a 30-year-old man who was captured on video throwing a drink at a supporter of President Donald Trump before walking off with the teenager’s “Make America Great Again” hat at a Whataburger.

Police say Kino Jimenez was arrested Thursday.

Police arrested him for theft in connection to the confrontation that was reported to police Wednesday.

The incident was partially captured in a posted video that has since attracted attention online.

Sixteen-year-old Hunter Richard told the San Antonio Express-News that the man approached his table and ripped off his hat.

The teenager said the man threw a drink in his face before walking away with the hat.

Whataburger released the following statement Thursday morning:

“We were shocked to see this video and certainly don’t condone this type of customer behavior in our restaurants. To be clear, no Whataburger employees were involved or witnessed the incident, and we ask that questions be directed to San Antonio PD as we continue supporting their efforts.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)